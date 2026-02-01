Commercial LPG cylinder price up by ₹49 ahead of Budget 2026 presentation

The cost of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has gone up by ₹49 from today, February 1, 2026,reported news agency ANI. The price hike comes ahead of Union Budget 2026 presentation by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament today. LPG and natural gas are key fuels for Indian households. (Representational Photo/PTI)

In Delhi, the retail sale price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder is now ₹1740.50 from today, February 1. However, the price of domestic LPG cylinders of 14.2 kg remains the same.

(This is a developing story. More details will be added soon.)