    Commercial LPG cylinder price up by ₹49 ahead of Budget 2026 presentation

    In Delhi, the retail sale price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder is now 1740.50 from today, February 1.

    Updated on: Feb 01, 2026 9:12 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    The cost of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has gone up by 49 from today, February 1, 2026,reported news agency ANI. The price hike comes ahead of Union Budget 2026 presentation by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament today.

    LPG and natural gas are key fuels for Indian households. (Representational Photo/PTI)
    LPG and natural gas are key fuels for Indian households. (Representational Photo/PTI)

    In Delhi, the retail sale price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder is now 1740.50 from today, February 1. However, the price of domestic LPG cylinders of 14.2 kg remains the same.

    (This is a developing story. More details will be added soon.)

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      HT News Desk

    Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India, latest weather, Budget 2026 LIVE and Income Tax 2026 LIVE updates on Hindustan Times.
    News/India News/Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Up By ₹49 Ahead Of Budget 2026 Presentation
