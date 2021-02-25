Home / India News / LPG gets costlier by 25, one cylinder to cost 794 in Delhi
india news

LPG gets costlier by 25, one cylinder to cost 794 in Delhi

This rise in the prices of the LPG gas cylinders comes for the third time this month.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:28 PM IST
Indian youth Congress members protest against the hike in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders outside Shastri Bhawan, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

The prices of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) domestic gas cylinders increased again on Thursday by 25 per cylinder. A 14.2 kg LPG cylinder will now cost 794 in the national capital in contrast to the previous price of 769.

This rise in the prices of the LPG gas cylinders comes for the third time this month. Earlier, the cost of the domestic gas cylinders was increased by 25 on February 4 and then by 50 on February 15.

The new price of the LPG gas cylinders in Kolkata is now 820, increased from 795. In Mumbai, the cylinders will now cost 794 as against 769, in Chennai, it will cost 810 as against 785, and in Hyderabad, it will be 846.50 against the previous price of 821.50.

Also Read | Petrol costs 90.93, diesel 81.32 in Delhi. Check fuel prices in different states

The LPG domestic gas cylinders have witnessed a hike of 200 in three months. In December last year, the price of the domestic cylinders rose by 100 each while there was no change in the prices in January.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Thie LPG price hike comes in the backdrop of rising petrol and diesel prices. The Modi government has been immensely criticised for not reducing the high taxes levied on the fuel that is driving the retail cost to touch peaks as the global crude oil rates rebound.

The government had increased the taxes on fuel when the global crude oil rates had plunged to a two-decade low due to the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic in April last year. The opposition parties have been protesting against the recent fuel price hike.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lpg cylinder price fuel price hike
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP