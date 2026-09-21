LPG tanker with 9 Indians hit by drone near Strait of Hormuz, crew safe

A Liberia-flagged LPG tanker, M.T. Al Maryah, was reportedly hit by a drone while sailing eastbound outside the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, with no major damage reported, according to a report prepared by the Directorate of Maritime Administration.

An LPG tanker with 9 Indians was hit by drone on Sunday. The vessel was anchored safely at Khor Fakkan. (REUTERS)

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The vessel’s power and main engine remain operational and it is currently anchored safely at Khor Fakkan.

All 19 crew members on board, including nine Indian nationals, have been confirmed safe, the report said.

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The report said six Indian-flagged vessels and seven foreign-flagged vessels of Indian interest were in the Persian Gulf, west of the Strait of Hormuz, with a total of 145 Indian seafarers on board.

Nine vessels of Indian interest – comprising Indian-flagged and India-bound foreign-flagged vessels – remain in the Persian Gulf, west of the Strait of Hormuz, and have been identified for evacuation, the report said.

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These include seven fertilizer cargo vessels and two others.

So far, four incidents involving Indian-flagged vessels and 58 involving foreign-flagged vessels carrying Indian crew have been reported.

The incidents have resulted in 10 confirmed fatalities, 12 injuries and one presumed death, according to the report.

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No new operational safety or security incidents involving Indian vessels or Indian seafarers were reported on Sunday.