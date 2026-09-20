Maharashtra orders early water-scarcity planning, makes tankers last resort
Under the schedule laid down by the government, action plans for October-December 2026 must be submitted by November 15, those for January-March 2027 by December 20, and plans covering April-June 2027 by January 20
Mumbai: With drinking water shortages looming in parts of Maharashtra next summer, the state government has begun preparations months in advance, directing district administrations to identify vulnerable villages, strengthen existing water sources and treat water tankers as a last resort.
“Groundwater Surveys and Development Agency (GSDA) shall identify villages and hamlets likely to face drinking water shortages by assessing rainfall patterns and groundwater levels and submit the list to district collectors by October. The collectors have been directed to approve scarcity action plans only for areas where such interventions are actually required,” stated a circular issued by the state water and soil conservation department on Wednesday.
Under the schedule laid down by the government, action plans for October-December 2026 must be submitted by November 15, those for January-March 2027 by December 20, and plans covering April-June 2027 by January 20.
The circular emphasises preventive measures over emergency water supply. In villages identified as vulnerable, authorities have been directed to immediately undertake water conservation and source-strengthening works and complete pending source-related works under the Jal Jeevan Mission on a war footing.
The government has also invoked provisions of the Maharashtra Groundwater (Development and Management) Act, 2009, to regulate groundwater extraction around drinking water sources.
Under Section 21 of the Act, permission cannot be granted for wells intended for non-drinking purposes within 500 metres of a drinking water source. District authorities can also prohibit extraction from existing wells if it is adversely affecting a public drinking water source under Section 22.
Section 26 further empowers authorities to impose a temporary ban on groundwater extraction through wells located within one kilometre of public drinking water sources.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORFaisal Malik
Faisal Malik is a senior journalist with over two and a half decades of experience covering Maharashtra’s politics, governance and public policy with a deep understanding of the state’s political landscape. He is a Senior Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times and has been associated with its Mumbai edition for more than a decade. Based in Mumbai, Faisal currently covers three major political parties in Maharashtra — Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and NCP (Sharad Pawar). Over the years, he has extensively reported on major political developments, combining investigative insights with in-depth field reporting. His coverage has spanned a wide range of issues, from drought, farmer suicides, major development projects and grassroots challenges to major electoral battles, including three Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections — 2014, 2019 and 2024. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with ‘The Asian Age’ and ‘Dainik Bhaskar’. An avid tea enthusiast, he enjoys reading history, Urdu literature and classical poetry. When away from the newsroom, he writes Urdu poetry inspired by human emotions, life's experiences, meaningful reflections and relationships. An amateur photographer, Faisal is passionate about capturing moments that often go unnoticed by the naked eye.Read More
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