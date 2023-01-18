LS speaker meets Kenya President Ruto; holds discussion on bilateral relations

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla met Kenya’s President Dr William Samoei Ruto at the Kenyan State House on Tuesday.

Birla, who is currently leading an Indian parliamentary delegation to Kenya and Tanzania, congratulated Kenyan President Ruto on assuming the top post in the country.

The Lok Sabha also met the Speaker of the Kenyan Senate, Amason Jeffah Kingi and discussed matters related to Parliamentary affairs and their functioning.

While expressing hope that India-Kenya bilateral relations will thrive under the new President’s leadership, Birla vouched for expansion in avenues like innovations and health between the two countries and also acknowledged how India and Kenya were victims of terrorism and were battling a common fight to mitigate the same.

Speaking about India’s rapid economic growth and its emergence as the world’s fifth largest economy, Birla underlined that India is one of Kenya’s most important economic and trade partners.

“He (Om Birla) expressed the desire for exploring new areas of economic cooperation, between the two countries besides traditional sectors like agriculture and mining, in order to further enhance trade and investment between India and Kenya. Birla added that in this direction, there must be a regular exchange of business delegations between the two countries. Birla added that both India and Kenya believe in democratic governance,” a Lok Sabha release added.

Speaker Birla further appreciated Ruto’s commitment to tackling the climate crisis, which he termed as ‘a shared priority of both countries’ while noting, “The International Solar Alliance (ISA) is an important global alliance which is the initiative of India in the direction of climate change mitigation and hoped that Kenya would become a member of this organization soon.”

The Indian delegation led by Speaker Birla will be in Africa till 21 January after which they will leave for United Republic of Tanzania. During the visit to Tanzania, apart from meeting their host, the Indian delegation will also call on Philip Mpango, Vice President of Tanzania.