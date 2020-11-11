e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / LS Speaker Om Birla pays tribute to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary

LS Speaker Om Birla pays tribute to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary

Om Birla tweeted, “Your remarkable contribution in the field of education as ‘National Education Day’ is an inspiration for everyone today.”

india Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 15:34 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Mallika Soni
Asian News International | Posted by Mallika Soni
Asian News International
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla addressing a press conference in New Delhi.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (PTI)
         

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday paid tribute to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the first Education minister of India, on his birth anniversary at Central Hall of the Parliament. The Central Hall of the Parliament was well decorated with lights and florals.

Birla tweeted, “A heartfelt tribute on the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the eminent freedom fighter and the first Education Minister of India, awarded with the Bharat Ratna. Your remarkable contribution in the field of education as ‘National Education Day’ is an inspiration for everyone today.”

Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu remembered Azad for his enduring contribution in the field of education and for relentlessly striving for national unity.

“Tributes to veteran freedom fighter and nationalist, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary today. He will be always remembered for his enduring contribution in the field of education and for relentlessly striving for national unity,” he tweeted. The National education day or Rashtriya Shiksha Diwas is celebrated every year on November 11 on the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

tags
top news
Release Arnab Goswami on interim bail in suicide case, orders Supreme Court
Release Arnab Goswami on interim bail in suicide case, orders Supreme Court
Centre takes 1st step to level the field; to set ground rules for OTT, online news
Centre takes 1st step to level the field; to set ground rules for OTT, online news
India, China agree on 3-step disengagement plan in Pangong lake area: Report
India, China agree on 3-step disengagement plan in Pangong lake area: Report
Keeping Pfizer vaccine at minus 70 degree Celsius tough, says AIIMS chief
Keeping Pfizer vaccine at minus 70 degree Celsius tough, says AIIMS chief
‘Nitish to be CM, no confusion’: Sushil Modi after NDA win in Bihar polls
‘Nitish to be CM, no confusion’: Sushil Modi after NDA win in Bihar polls
Third Covid peak is longer than previous ones: Satyendar Jain
Third Covid peak is longer than previous ones: Satyendar Jain
Bihar Election 2020: Speculation rife over BJP’s share in NDA cabinet
Bihar Election 2020: Speculation rife over BJP’s share in NDA cabinet
‘President Donald Trump not conceding defeat is an embarrassment’: Joe Biden
‘President Donald Trump not conceding defeat is an embarrassment’: Joe Biden
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBihar election resultsArnab GoswamiUttar Pradesh Bypoll Results 2020Covid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityDhanteras 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In