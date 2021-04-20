LS Speaker urges assemblies to set up control units

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday urged all legislative assemblies to set up their control rooms to help people, in his meeting with states’ legislative bodies, opposition leaders and parliamentary affairs ministers that also saw leaders raising issues of shortage of oxygen, key medicines and vaccines.

A meeting of the legislative leadership was held to discuss the “prevailing Covid-19 situation, role and responsibility of public representatives”. Birla suggested that presiding officers and elected representatives should sensitise the public to follow the coronavirus protocol and start a mass movement to create awareness that personal caution is the most potent weapon in this battle.

