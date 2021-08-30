Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / LS Speaker to launch programme for J&K panchayati raj institutions on Tuesday
india news

LS Speaker to launch programme for J&K panchayati raj institutions on Tuesday

Birla arrived in Srinagar on Sunday from Ladakh. Union minister of state Dr Jitendra Singh; lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha; Union Minister of State Prahlad Singh Patel; and Members of Parliament will attend this function
By Mir Ehsan
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 11:40 AM IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla calls on J&K L-G Manoj Sinha ahead of the Parliamentary outreach programme, in Srinagar on Sunday. (ANI)

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate Parliamentary outreach programme for the empowerment of panchayati raj institutions of J&K on Tuesday.

Birla arrived in Srinagar on Sunday from Ladakh. Union minister of state Dr Jitendra Singh; lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha; Union Minister of State Prahlad Singh Patel; and Members of Parliament will attend this function.

Speaking about the outreach programme, J&K government spokesperson said, “A first-of-its-kind programme, it is intended to strengthen the institution of governance and planning at the grassroot level.”

The first such programme was held at Dehradun, Uttarakhand, in January this year and was attended by 445 panchayat representatives and around 40,000 panchayat representatives and officials were connected via web link.

Also Read | J&K allows colleges to resume offline classes

The spokesperson said that the broad objectives of the programme are to create mass awareness, participation and self confidence in the ground level leaders, besides a sense of ownership of the assets that have been created.

Meanwhile, Birla will also visit Pahalgam and Gulmarg to meet panchayat representatives.

Soon after reaching Srinagar, Birla said, “Forteen parliamentary committees with more than 300 MPs have visited the UT of Jammu and Kashmir which reflects the commitment of the Parliament towards democracy and development at the grassroot level in the UT.”

He said the outreach initiative is a step towards capacity building and improving accountability and transparency of the Panchayati Raj Institutions.

The three tier panchayati raj system got completed in J&K for the first time after District Development Council elections in all 20 districts last year.

