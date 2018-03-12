 Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight returns to Ahmedabad due mid-air engine failure | india news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 12, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight returns to Ahmedabad due mid-air engine failure

The Airbus A320 Neo plane, with 186 passengers on board, returned to Ahmedabad after being airborne for more than 40 minutes.

india Updated: Mar 12, 2018 13:50 IST
An airport director said the pilot of Airbus A320 Neo plane reported of engine failure and requested for returning the flight to Ahmedabad.
An airport director said the pilot of Airbus A320 Neo plane reported of engine failure and requested for returning the flight to Ahmedabad.

A mid-air engine failure forced an IndiGo flight bound for Lucknow to return to Ahmedabad, where it made an emergency landing Monday morning, an official said.

The Airbus A320 Neo plane, which had 186 passengers on board, landed safely, Ahmedabad airport director Manoj Gangal said.

The aircraft, powered by Pratt & Whitney Neo engines, returned to Ahmedabad after being airborne for over 40 minutes, he said.

“At around 9.38 am...the pilot of the aircraft reported failure of the second engine and requested for returning the flight to the Ahmedabad airport,” Gangal said.

Subsequently, a full emergency was declared to enable the aircraft to land safely, he said.

There were 186 passengers on board, he added.

A response on the incident was awaited from IndiGo.

more from india
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you
/india-news