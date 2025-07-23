Lucknow hotel staffer shot dead over ‘inappropriate remarks’

A 20-year-old hotel employee, Diwakar Yadav, was shot dead outside hotel Ishan Inn in Vikalp Khand under Chinhat police station limits late Monday night. The accused, Akash Tiwari, 22, a property dealer with a criminal record, fired at Diwakar from close range after a brief altercation and fled. In 2023, the accused was booked for murder and rioting, under the SC/ST Act.(Pixabay/representational)

Chinhat police received a call at 1:30 am. Hotel owner Devendra Mishra informed them that Tiwari had come to meet a woman guest, Pushpa Gautam, 26. After an argument, Tiwari shot Diwakar and escaped. He was later arrested near Tulip Apartment along with Pushpa, who has also been booked. Both were allegedly drunk.

Originally from Sultanpur, Diwakar had been working at the hotel for four months. Diwakar’s family said they were unaware he worked in a hotel. “He told us he was taking up a driving job,” said his father.

During interrogation, the duo confessed. Tiwari claimed Diwakar made remarks that insulted them. According to the investigating officer at Chinhat police station, “Diwakar allegedly passed lewd remarks.” “On Monday evening he made similar remarks when Tiwari had come to pick her up. When she went out, she informed Tiwari about the same, which angered him more,” said a source.

“We wanted to teach him a lesson,” he said, according to police.

Tiwari has a history of violence. In 2023, he was booked for murder, rioting, and under the SC/ST Act. He was also named in an assault case last year. Police suspect the shooting was a planned act of vengeance. The weapon is yet to be recovered.

The hotel is less than a year old and jointly run by Devendra Mishra and Udaysen Yadav.