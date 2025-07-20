Search
Sunday, Jul 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

Lucknow private school's driver held for raping four-year-old girl

PTI |
Published on: Jul 20, 2025 05:28 pm IST

A case was registered on Friday against both the driver and the school manager, Sandeep Kumar, under several legal provisions.

A van driver employed by a private school was arrested in connection with the rape of a four-year-old girl, a police official said on Sunday.

Indiranagar Police Station SHO Sunil Kumar Tiwari said that the driver owned the vehicle, which was affiliated with the school.(Pixabay/Representative)
Indiranagar Police Station SHO Sunil Kumar Tiwari said that the driver owned the vehicle, which was affiliated with the school.(Pixabay/Representative)

The accused was identified as Arif (25), the police said.

A case was registered on Friday against both the driver and the school manager, Sandeep Kumar, under several legal provisions, including Sections 65(2) (committing rape on a woman under 12 years of age), 352 (intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of peace), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS, as well as the POCSO Act and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Indiranagar Police Station SHO Sunil Kumar Tiwari said that the driver owned the vehicle, which was affiliated with the school.

When asked about any action taken against the school administration, Tiwari mentioned that the child's mother included in her complaint that she had informed the school authorities about the driver, but no action was taken in response.

He further noted that no staff from the school administration have been arrested so far.

Meanwhile, the driver has been remanded to jail, and further investigation is ongoing.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Shubhanshu Shukla Earth Return Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Shubhanshu Shukla Earth Return Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Lucknow private school's driver held for raping four-year-old girl
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On