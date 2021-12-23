Ludhiana court blast: Punjab CM to visit spot, says ‘anti-nationals’ responsible

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi has said he is on his way to Ludhiana, where an explosion inside a district court complex on Thursday led to deaths of at least two people, while injuring five others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Explosion inside Ludhiana district court complex; 2 dead, 5 injured

“I am going to Ludhiana. Some anti-national elements are doing such acts as assembly elections are coming. The government is on alert. Those found guilty will not be spared,” Channi said, according to news agency ANI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, Channi's predecessor Captain Amarinder Singh said that the Punjab Police should get to the bottom of the case. “Disturbing news of a blast at Ludhiana court complex. Saddened to know about the demise of 2 individuals, Praying for the recovery of those injured,” Singh shared on Twitter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thursday's explosion comes in the backdrop of last week's twin lynchings in the poll-bound state, over alleged attempts to desecrate the Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh holy book. On December 18, a man was lynched inside the Golden Temple in Amritsar, while a day later, on December 19, another man was beaten to death by a mob in Kapurthala.

Assembly elections in Punjab are likely to take place early next year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON