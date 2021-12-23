Ludhiana court blast: Punjab CM to visit spot, says ‘anti-nationals’ responsible
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi has said he is on his way to Ludhiana, where an explosion inside a district court complex on Thursday led to deaths of at least two people, while injuring five others.
“I am going to Ludhiana. Some anti-national elements are doing such acts as assembly elections are coming. The government is on alert. Those found guilty will not be spared,” Channi said, according to news agency ANI.
Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, Channi's predecessor Captain Amarinder Singh said that the Punjab Police should get to the bottom of the case. “Disturbing news of a blast at Ludhiana court complex. Saddened to know about the demise of 2 individuals, Praying for the recovery of those injured,” Singh shared on Twitter.
Thursday's explosion comes in the backdrop of last week's twin lynchings in the poll-bound state, over alleged attempts to desecrate the Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh holy book. On December 18, a man was lynched inside the Golden Temple in Amritsar, while a day later, on December 19, another man was beaten to death by a mob in Kapurthala.
Assembly elections in Punjab are likely to take place early next year.