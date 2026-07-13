Lured with land papers, drugged with soft drink in moving SUV: Lucknow widow alleges rape bid

A widow has alleged that she was lured into an SUV on the pretext of handing over land documents, drugged with a spiked soft drink and subjected to an attempted rape in Lucknow’s Wazirganj area. Police have registered an FIR and initiated an investigation.

According to the FIR, the woman raised an alarm and repeatedly banged on the vehicle’s doors and windows. (File Photo)

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According to the complaint, the woman, a resident of Rae Bareli Road whose husband died some time ago, had been in contact with a property dealer from Nagram regarding the purchase of an 800-square-foot plot. She alleged that the dealer introduced her to another man claiming to be the owner of the property.

The FIR has been lodged under the charges of BNS 76 (assaulting a woman and compelling her to be naked), 318 (4) (cheating), and 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) against Randeep and Balram Kashyap.

The complainant said she was shown the plot on May 21 and, after agreeing to purchase it, paid ₹50,000 in cash as advance. When she sought copies of the land records, including the khatauni, sale deed, khasra and an order under Section 80, the accused allegedly asked her to wait for a few days.

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{{^usCountry}} She alleged that on May 29 she was called to the Civil Court premises in Kaisarbagh on the pretext of handing over the documents. From there, one of the accused allegedly took her towards the Residency area, where another man was waiting in a black Scorpio SUV. Claiming that a lawyer was bringing the documents, the accused allegedly persuaded her to sit inside the vehicle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She alleged that on May 29 she was called to the Civil Court premises in Kaisarbagh on the pretext of handing over the documents. From there, one of the accused allegedly took her towards the Residency area, where another man was waiting in a black Scorpio SUV. Claiming that a lawyer was bringing the documents, the accused allegedly persuaded her to sit inside the vehicle. {{/usCountry}}

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The woman alleged that despite her refusal, she was repeatedly offered a soft drink. After consuming about half the bottle, she began feeling dizzy and drowsy. She claimed that the accused then allegedly molested her, attempted to sexually assault her and tried to rape her inside the moving vehicle.

According to the FIR, the woman raised an alarm and repeatedly banged on the vehicle’s doors and windows. She alleged that the accused pushed her out of the moving SUV near the Chief Medical Officer’s office before fleeing the spot. She later returned home in an autorickshaw. The complainant further alleged that on June 6 she received threatening phone calls from one of the accused and others, warning her against approaching the police and threatening to kill her and her children if she pursued the matter.An FIR has been registered on the woman’s complaint.