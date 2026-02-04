The ministry of home affairs (MHA) informed Parliament on Tuesday that Left Wing Extremism- (LWE) related violent incidents have come down by 80%, from a high of 1,936 incidents in 2010 to only 234 in 2025. LWE-related violent incidents down by 80% from 2010, Parliament told

Due to the drop in violence, deaths of civilians and security personnel have also come down by 90%, from 1,005 in 2010 to 100 last year, it said, adding that a record number of 2,337 Naxals surrendered, 364 were killed and 1,022 were arrested in 2025.

Responding to a written question in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State (MoS) for home Nityanand Rai said: “The resolute implementation of the ‘National Policy and Action Plan 2015’ has resulted in consistent decline in violence and constriction of geographical spread. LWE, which has been a serious challenge to the internal security of the nation, has been significantly curbed in recent times and has been constricted to only a few pockets”.

Rai added that the number of LWE-affected districts has reduced from 126 in 2018 to only eight in December 2025, with only three districts now labelled as “most-affected” districts.

Out of the eight affected districts, six are in Chhattisgarh. Bijapur, Dantewada, Gariyaband Kanker, Narayanpur, and Sukma; and one each, West Singhbhum and Kandhamal, are in Jharkhand and Odisha, respectively.

The minister said that the number of police stations reporting LWE-related violence has now significantly reduced from 465 police stations in 2010 to 119 police stations in 2025. “The government of India is committed for complete eradication of LWE from our country as well as holistic development of areas getting freed from LWE,” Rai added.

Responding to a separate query in Lok Sabha related to LWE, Rai said on Tuesday that “a new category of districts was introduced in 2024, namely ‘legacy and thrust’ districts.”

“Though these districts are no longer LWE affected, support to the states for these districts will continue for consolidating the gains and preventing relapse. At present, 30 districts fall under this category, and the measures being undertaken are aimed at ensuring long-term stability and inclusive growth in these regions,” the MoS said.

People familiar with the security operations in the LWE areas said that intense operations have led to Naxals fleeing from their core areas or surrendering before the forces.

Between 2019 to 2025, the central forces, in collaboration with state police, have established a total of 320 camps in Naxal-affected states, including 68 night-landing helipads. Besides, the number of fortified police stations, which was 66 in 2014, has now increased to around 620.

Union home minister Amit Shah has set a deadline of March 31, 2026 to completely wipe out LWE from the country.