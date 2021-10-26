M Venkaiah Naidu to filmmakers: ‘Avoid showing violence, vulgarity, obscenity’

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday called upon filmmakers to avoid depicting violence, “gross vulgarity and obscenity” in films. Speaking at the 67th National Film Awards ceremony, he said “a film should be a vehicle with a higher purpose - a carrier of social, moral and ethical message”.

M Venkaiah Naidu said films must refrain from “highlighting violence” and should “voice society’s disapproval of social evils”.

He added that a good film should have the power to touch hearts and minds, and urged filmmakers and artists to use the medium for the betterment of society and nation.

“Apart from entertainment, cinema also has the power to provide enlightenment,” he said. M Venkaiah Naidu added that “cinema should usher in positivity and happiness and not be restricted to plain entertainment”.

The vice-president advised the film industry to not do anything that “weakens the great culture, traditions, values and ethos of our grand civilisation”.

M Venkaiah Naidu spoke about India’s soft power as the largest producer of films in the world, adding that Indian films are watched across the world. “Films are among our foremost cultural exports and serve as a key link in connecting the global Indian community to the rhythms of life back home,” he said.

India’s vice-president added that since films made in the country have a viewership worldwide, they should portray “Indianness”’ and need to be ambassadors of cultural diplomacy.