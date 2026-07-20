‘Mujhe maaro, sir, maaro!’ Protester to cops with lathis at Jantar Mantar, video goes viral

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) march towards Parliament from Jantar Mantar by protestors on Monday was met with several challenges. This included mild lathi charge and use of tear gas shells by security forces to disperse the crowd marching towards the Parliament.

The viral video was shared by several people on social media platforms. (Screengrab/X/@dgurjarofficial)

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One such video shows a man standing amid several security force jawans and asking them to beat him with batons if that's what they wanted. The security personnel are armed with batons and are wearing helmets and riot gear, while the man, dressed in a t-shirt and trousers, is empty-handed except for his phone.

Track live updates of CJP's march to Parliament here

In the video, the man loses his cool and is seen telling the security personnel, “maaro sir, maaro sir (beat me, sir)”. He continues to stand still while the personnel go on to beat him with batons, and then pause, before the man turns to make aggressive screams and other personnel intervene to take him away.

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{{^usCountry}} The viral video, carrying the logo of news agency ANI, was shared by several people on social media platforms, including national leader of All India Congress Committee Dheeraj Gurjar. “Whenever youth take to the streets to protect their rights, employment, and the country's constitution, the regime resorts to repression and fear. How long will the government keep hiding behind lathis, barricades, and police guards?” he wrote in the post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The viral video, carrying the logo of news agency ANI, was shared by several people on social media platforms, including national leader of All India Congress Committee Dheeraj Gurjar. “Whenever youth take to the streets to protect their rights, employment, and the country's constitution, the regime resorts to repression and fear. How long will the government keep hiding behind lathis, barricades, and police guards?” he wrote in the post. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: 'No need for storm': PM Modi in big message ahead of Parliament Monsoon Session

The protest announced by the CJP came as Parliament's monsoon session began on Monday. The entire New Delhi area was covered with a sea of protestors who reached the national capital be a part of the march.

Sonam Wangchuk's agrees to end fast, but has some conditions

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Sonam Wangchuk, who was taken by Delhi Police to hospital on the weekend citing his deteoriating heath condition, has agreed to end his hunger strike but outlined three conditions.

"Dear friends & supporters, many of you have asked when will I end fast. As mentioned earlier to supporters, I will end my fast on 20th July, if..." Wangchuk wrote. He said he would end the fast if “government takes accountability of the recent failures in education system – paper leaks, etc” or “if the leadership of CJP reach the doorsteps of Parliament where Hon'ble MPs and leaders of various parties assures us that the will now take up the issue in Parliament.” He said that if his health does not permit this, the MPs could visit the hospital and give the above assurances.