Made in India combat vehicles deployed in forward areas in Ladakh | Video

Made in India infantry combat vehicles have been deployed in the forward areas in Ladakh after they were inducted into the Indian Army some time ago. On Friday, Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi drove the newly-inducted vehicle. Dwivedi told news agency ANI that the combat vehicles can be easily be driven in harsh terrain of the region.

"One can easily drive the vehicle and the driver can see 1,800 metres away from it. The weapon mounted on it can be controlled from inside," Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi said, as quoted by ANI.

The combat vehicles, named Infantry Protected Mobility Vehicles (IPMVs), were delivered to the Indian Army in April this year.

The vehicles have been tried and tested in the mountainous terrain of the Ladakh region and have been inducted to boost the capabilities of the troops deployed there.

These Infantry Protected Mobility Vehicles (IPMVs) have been jointly developed by the Defense Research and Development Organization and the Tata group.

(With ANI inputs)

