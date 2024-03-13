Madhumita’s sister accuses Amarmani of trying to kill her

The sister of poet Madhumita Shukla, who was found shot dead at her Lucknow residence on May 9, 2003, on Tuesday accused former Uttar Pradesh minister Amarmani Tripathi of trying to kill her after unidentified men allegedly fired shots outside her house, and demanded police protection. HT Image

In a written complaint with police, Madhumita’s sister Nidhi Tripathi alleged the firing incident took place outside her house in Lakhimpur Kheri in the early hours of Tuesday.

Both Amarmani Tripathi, who was a minister in the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party government in the state at that time, and his wife Madhumani Tripathi were in 2011 sentenced to life term in Gorakhpur district jail for their involvement in Madhumita Shukla’s murder. In August, the state government granted the couple premature release, prompting Nidhi to move the Supreme Court, which upheld the relief.

“On Tuesday, unidentified men arrived and fired shots outside my house at around 3.10am. I later recovered a bullet from outside my house,” she said in her police complaint, seen by HT.

“I believe Amarmani Tripathi was behind the firing. I require police protection,” she added.

Additional superintendent of police Pawan Gautam said: “We have received the complaint and a probe is underway.”