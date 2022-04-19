Home / India News / Madhya Pradesh allocates 1 crore to aid those affected by clashes on Ram Navami
Madhya Pradesh allocates 1 crore to aid those affected by clashes on Ram Navami

  • Several people were left injured in Khargone and another district - Barwani - as violence broke out during Ram Navami processions in the state.
Communal tension in Khargone broke out after stone-pelting at a religious procession on April 10.
Communal tension in Khargone broke out after stone-pelting at a religious procession on April 10. (Representational Image)
Published on Apr 19, 2022
By HT News Desk | Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre

In Madhya Pradesh, the state government has allocated 1 crore to aid those affected by the recent clashes during a Ram Navami procession in the Khargone district, about 318 km from the capital city of Bhopal.

The Khargone district PRO posted the notice issued by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led MP government on their Twitter handle.

Several people were left injured in Khargone and another district - Barwani - as violence broke out during Ram Navami processions in the state.

In Khargone, around 50 people, including the district superintendent of police Siddharth Choudhary were injure. Several houses were damaged, vehicles were torched during the riots. The police registered over 40 FIRs and have arrested over 140 people in the case.

Earlier, the state government had announced compensation for the families of those affected in the violence. While a compensation of 4 lakh was announced for the family of those who had died or were seriously injured, 2 lakh was announced for the disabled. Further, 59,100 is being given to the partially-disabled and 25,000 for those who received minor injuries.

Government authorities have been razing houses of some people who were allegedly involved in the clashes. Speaking at an event, Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said earlier, “Shouldn't bulldozers be used against those who trouble the poor…?” His remarks after the opposition questioned the move against suspects.

He added that “some people are conspiring to destroy the peace”.

Khargone was one of the few districts in the country where violence broke out during the Ram Navami celebrations.

