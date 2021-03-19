Madhya Pradesh bans movement of passenger buses to and from Maharashtra

Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, the Madhya Pradesh government has banned the movement of passenger buses between the two states, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan announced on Thursday.

In a review meeting held on Thursday evening, the MP chief minister instructed the transport department to stop the movement of all kinds of passenger buses to and from Maharashtra from March 20.

CM Chouhan also directed officials to make necessary arrangements for inoculating 5 lakh people per day with the Covid-19 vaccine.

“The infection is spreading again but we can’t ban economic activities. Precautions are the best way to contain the spread,” Chouhan said.

Chouhan said that a large number of labourers will return to their villages and towns during the Holi festival. He asked the district administration to provide employment to them under MNREGA and other schemes so that the labourers could stay in their villages.

On Thursday, 917 cases have been recorded in the state. As many as 1778 positive cases have been recorded in Indore in the past one week followed by 1170 cases in Bhopal, 358 in Jabalpur, 185 in Gwalior, 187 in Ujjain, 162 in Ratlam, 147 in Chhindwara, 130 in Burhanpur, 110 in Betul and 92 in Khargone.