Madhya Pradesh begins massive Covid vaccination drive today

The Madhya Pradesh government began its massive Covid-19 vaccination ‘Mahaabhiyan’ on Monday with the aim to vaccinate 1 million people during the day.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday, “We have decided to start a ‘Vaccination Mahaabhiyan’ tomorrow, on the occasion of International Yoga Day. Seven thousand centres have been set up, an effort will be made to vaccinate over 10 lakh [1 million] people at these centres tomorrow itself,” news agency ANI quoted the CM as saying.

As many as 35,000 health and medical education department employees have been deployed at 7,000 vaccination centres across the state. About 1,500 zonal and sector officers are coordinating and monitoring the work, said a health department officer.

A centralised control room has also been set up in Bhopal. To motivate people for vaccination, Bhopal, Indore and Gwalior administration are offering lucky draw and free recharge of mobile.

In Bhopal, people will get 10-15% discount at restaurants after showing vaccination certificate today. District administration will also recharge the mobile balance with ₹200 of every third person at the vaccination centre, said Upendra Dubey, district vaccination officer.

Indore district administration announced a half-day holiday for vaccination and is also providing free intra-state bus services. A lucky draw also gives people a chance of winning a fridge, cash card, and other electronics items.

In Gwalior too, people can win mobile phones, and smart TVs through a lucky draw.

Medical education department minister Vishwas Sarang said, “This massive vaccination programme is being organised on the pattern of voting during elections. The state government has made an arrangement of transportation for specially abled and senior citizens. A special arrangement has been made at all the vaccination centre for adverse event following immunisation by tying up with medical colleges and hospitals.”

