...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA threatens to fill police officer’s house with cow dung

Pritam Lodhi continued his tirade over action against his son, Dinesh, for allegedly hitting five people with his sport utility vehicle in Karera

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 04:13 pm IST
By Shruti Tomar
Advertisement

Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Pritam Lodhi has threatened to fill Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Ayush Jhakar’s house with cow dung, continuing his tirade over action against his son, Dinesh, for allegedly hitting five people with his sport utility vehicle in Madhya Pradesh’s Karera.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Pritam Lodhi.

A video of Lodhi’s fresh remarks went viral on social media on Tuesday. The IPS Association condemned the remarks, and the opposition Congress demanded action against him.

On Thursday, a video purportedly showed Dinesh blaming the five accident victims, claiming they did not react to his honks and hooters. Lodhi lashed out at Jhakar two days later after he summoned Dinesh and warned him not to appear in Karera again. “Does Karera belong to your [Jhakar] father?” My son will go there [Karera] and contest the elections. If your father has the guts, try to stop him. You should know our background,” said Lodhi, who initially appeared to prioritise public sentiment by urging action against his son.

In a subsequent video, Lodhi challenged Jhakar and other police officer and asked them who was directing their orders from Delhi. “My hand used to be 2.5 kg, but now it has become 250 kg. If they do not clarify within 15 days, who is directing them from Delhi—is it PM [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi, [Union home minister] Amit Shah, or others— I will take 10,000 people to the SDPO [Sub-divisional Police Officer Jhakar]’s house and fill it with cow dung.”

BJP spokesperson Hitesh Bajpai said, “We believe in the rule of law. At the same time, we expect both officers and public representatives to uphold morale while speaking and acting publicly.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shruti Tomar

She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

bharatiya janata party madhya pradesh cow dung ips officer
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and PM Modi address LIVE
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and PM Modi address LIVE
Home / India News / Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA threatens to fill police officer’s house with cow dung
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.