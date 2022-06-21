Madhya Pradesh civil services exam paper provokes outrage over Kashmir question

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) drew flak after a paper for the state civil services preliminary exam on Sunday with a question on whether Kashmir should be handed over to Pakistan went viral on social media.

The multiple-choice question asked whether it should be done as it will save India a lot of money or it should not because it will encourage secession. The answer key said the second choice is right. HT has seen a copy of the question paper.

An examinee, who did not wish to be named, said the answer was obvious. “But we did not understand the reason behind asking this question.”

Opposition Congress leader Ajay Yadav hit out at the government saying even thinking about handing over Kashmir to Pakistan is objectionable. He demanded action against the person who set the paper. “Kashmir is India’s pride. It is highly objectionable to even think that it [handing over Kashmir to Pakistan] can save money. Even, the correct answer is objectionable... it should not be about stopping similar demands [for secession] ...give a better life to people of India.”

MPPSC officials could not be contacted for comments despite repeated attempts.

