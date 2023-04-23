State govt to set up Brahmin welfare board, says Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh will establish a brahmin welfare board and build Parshuram Lok in Janapava near Indore, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Saturday at the Akshayotsav 2023 event organised on Parshuram Jayanti in the Gufa temple in Lalghati, Bhopal. Brahmin welfare board will be formed to take care of issues of the Brahmin community, said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (PTI)

Chouhan also said his government will not interfere in the activities of temples and the auction of temple land will be held by priests not the district collector.

“Brahmin welfare board will be formed to take care of issues of the Brahmin community. Parshuram Lok will be formed in Janapav in Indore, which is known as the birthplace of Lord Parshuram,” he said. “The salary of the priests will be increased to ₹5,000. The government will not conduct any activity of the temples.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party government has been facing the ire of the brahmins, a core support base, after authorities demolished the house of a brahmin in Sagar. The community organised a panchayat for the first time against the state government on September 21, 2021. The state government is trying to woo back brahmin voters ahead of state assembly elections. Parshuram, a mythical warrior, is revered by brahmins.

“Recruitment of Sanskrit teachers has been started in government schools,” Chouhan said. As many as 3,547 Sanskrit teachers have been appointed in government schools, he added. “The life of Lord Parshuram was included in the class eighth book. We will not only teach Akbar but we will also teach Ram and Parshuram,” the chief minister said. “We will try to write history correctly.”

“Lord Parshuram is known as the god of justice. He had raised the axe to destroy terrorists,” he said. “Due to his inspiration, goons, miscreants and naxalites will not be allowed on the land of Madhya Pradesh.”

