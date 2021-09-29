Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Madhya Pradesh couple killed on suspicion of black magic
Madhya Pradesh couple killed on suspicion of black magic

The couple was found dead on September 23 at their home in Papariya Khurd village. Police got information in the evening on September 24 after their son came back home from a family function
By Shruti Tomar
UPDATED ON SEP 29, 2021 01:57 PM IST
The couple were killed on suspicion that they practised black magic in Madhya Pradesh’s Hoshangabad district (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A couple’s neighbours last week allegedly hacked them to death after accusing them of practising black magic in Madhya Pradesh’s Hoshangabad district. Police said the main accused, Karan Singh and Anand Singh, lost their parents after illness and three members of their family are seriously ill. They suspected the couple, Pannalal Kalme, 62, and Kasturibai, 55, of practising black magic and blamed it for the deaths of their parents and illness of relatives, said Gurukaran Singh, superintendent of police, Hoshangabad.

The two accused were arrested on Tuesday along with their uncle and cousins for allegedly killing the couple.

“The couple was found dead on September 23 at their home in Papariya Khurd village. ...police got information in the evening on September 24 after their son came back home from a family function. During the investigation, all the villagers were talking against the couple and were not willing to share any information...,” said Gurukaran Singh. He said the son suspected the role of Karan and Anand.

The two were arrested and confessed to killing the couple while blaming them for black magic.

