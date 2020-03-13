e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Madhya Pradesh crisis: In discussion on floor test, Kamal Nath asks Governor to ensure ‘release of MLAs held in captivity’

Madhya Pradesh crisis: In discussion on floor test, Kamal Nath asks Governor to ensure ‘release of MLAs held in captivity’

Madhya Pradesh chief minister handed over a letter to the Governor in which he alleged horse-trading of MLAs by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and requested him to ensure ‘release of MLAs held in captivity in Bengaluru’.

india Updated: Mar 13, 2020 12:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Minister Kamal Nath met Governor Lalji Tandon on Friday.
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Minister Kamal Nath met Governor Lalji Tandon on Friday. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo )
         

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Friday met Governor Lalji Tandon at Raj Bhavan in Bhopal requesting a floor test in the forthcoming session as political crisis in the state continued to deepen after 22 Congress MLAs quit the party earlier this week.

The chief minister handed over a letter to the Governor in which he alleged horse-trading of MLAs by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and requested him to ensure ‘release of MLAs held in captivity in Bengaluru’.

Nineteen Congress MLAs, who are staying at a resort in Bengaluru, including the six ministers, had on Tuesday sent their resignation letters to the speaker via email and later also to the Governor. In the evening, the original copies of the letters were handed over to Assembly speaker NP Prajapati by a delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Bhopal.

Prajapati on Thursday issued notices to 22 rebel Congress members asking them to appear before him by Friday and explain whether they had quit voluntarily or under pressure.

The speaker’s decision comes as both the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP are preparing for a protracted legal battle over what the former has called an attempt by the latter to poach its legislators and destabilise the state government . The resignations came as senior Congress leader Scindia exited the party and joined the BJP.

tags
top news
IPL, all big events banned in Delhi amid coronavirus outbreak: Manish Sisodia
IPL, all big events banned in Delhi amid coronavirus outbreak: Manish Sisodia
Kuldeep Sengar gets 10 yrs in prison for murder of Unnao rape survivor’s father
Kuldeep Sengar gets 10 yrs in prison for murder of Unnao rape survivor’s father
‘Govt in stupor’: Rahul Gandhi targets Centre over coronavirus-linked market crash
‘Govt in stupor’: Rahul Gandhi targets Centre over coronavirus-linked market crash
Google employee in Bengaluru office tests positive for coronavirus
Google employee in Bengaluru office tests positive for coronavirus
How Covid-19 kills: Understanding the spread of coronavirus in human body
How Covid-19 kills: Understanding the spread of coronavirus in human body
Trump switches to namaste, says India ahead of curve in fighting coronavirus
Trump switches to namaste, says India ahead of curve in fighting coronavirus
Coronavirus LIVE: Australia’s home affairs minister tests positive
Coronavirus LIVE: Australia’s home affairs minister tests positive
Aussie pacer quarantined from squad as coronavirus test results awaited
Aussie pacer quarantined from squad as coronavirus test results awaited
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus Impact

don't miss

latest news

india news