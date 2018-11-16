Madhya Pradesh Election 2018: PM Narendra Modi calls Congress a “manufacturer of lies”

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Friday called the Congress party a “manufacturer of lies”.

The PM while addressing an election rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol said ,”These elections are not about who would win or who would not win. These elections are about welfare of people of Madhya Pradesh.”

“What did the four generations of a party do for our country? However, a tea-seller, did what not in just four years? “he added.

Underlining the initiatives taken by the Madhya Pradesh Government-led by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the past 15 years, the PM said that the Congress would never speak of the good work Chouhan did during his three tenures.

He said that the Congress party was in power in Madhya Pradesh for so long, but did not do anything for the development of the people. One cannot draw a comparison between the development work done by the Congress party and the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.

“How can anyone trust Congress? When they were in power in MP and Chhattisgarh, they did not fulfill even what they had promised in their election manifesto,” he added.

The 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly will go to polls on November 28 and the counting will be held on December 11.

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 19:45 IST