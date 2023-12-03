Shivraj Chouhan's son credits this BJP leader for saffron party's lead in MP

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's son Kartikeya on Sunday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the saffron party's performance in the assembly election.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's son Kartikeya Chouhan.

“The credit for this win goes to PM Modi, the party leadership and Ladli Behens of the state,” Kartikeya Chouhan told news agency ANI. When asked about the next chief minister, he said the party will take the decision.According to the latest ECI trends, the saffron party is leading on 164 seats against the Congress' lead of 63. The results in Madhya Pradesh will boost the BJP's confidence ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.Madhya Pradesh assembly election results 2023 LIVE updates“BJP is going to get a huge mandate. PM Modi is in the minds of the people in Madhya Pradesh... It is the victory of PM Modi's leadership. It is the result of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's planning... Results do not come for one day, they come after continuous better work,” chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told news agency ANI.

ALSO READ: BJP 3, Congress 0 in Hindi heartland; heartbreaks for BRS in Telangana. UpdatesChouhan, who took over the reins of the state from Babulal Gaur in 2005, led the BJP to victory in 2008 and 2013 elections. However, the BJP lost in 2018 and Congress formed the government under Kamal Nath.But the Congress government collapsed after 15 months in 2020 following rebellion by the then ruling MLAs. Chouhan returned as chief minister for the fourth term.

