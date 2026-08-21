Following the complaint, the district collector ordered an investigation, directing Tribal Affairs Department Assistant Commissioner Satyendra Singh Markam look into the matter and carry out the necessary action.
An inquiry committee examined the allegations, said Block Education Officer OP Joshi. Based on the investigation, a decision was taken to remove the teacher and the guest teacher from the school with immediate effect. Further orders were issued to appoint new guest teachers, he said.
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The two teachers at the centre of the controversy have been posted to two different schools.
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The two teachers at the centre of the controversy have been posted to two different schools.
Both of them have denied the allegations made by students and claimed that they were being framed and defamed on purpose.
The woman teacher alleged that the whole incident was cooked up to push her out as another person had applied for the guest teacher's position and was on the waiting list. She alleged a plot to remove her and facilitate that person's appointment.
This comes as school students across the country have started to organise and hold protests against poor education or other flaws in the system. Several schools have witnessed protests by Gen Alpha as they rise against substandard education, poor amenities in schools and lack of teachers.
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The country has witnessed a wave of school protests since the GenZ protests against NEET UG paper leak which led to the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
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Home/India News/2 MP school teachers transferred after students allege they ended classes early to 'spend time together'
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