The Madhya Pradesh high court has cautioned the state government over the “callous and irresponsible” drafting of a reply that cited a non-existent Supreme Court judgment, which the court said was the result of the state having “blindly resorted” to artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

The disputed citation was actually from the Manu Sharma case, which concerned the suspension of a sentence in a criminal appeal and had no bearing on the service matter. (Unsplash/Representational)

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The observation came on Tuesday on a petition filed by a police sub-inspector who was dismissed from service within 24 hours of a sexual harassment complaint being lodged against him a case from 2024. A bench of justice Vivek Kumar Singh quashed the dismissal, holding that the state had bypassed constitutional due process when it invoked provisions that allow departmental inquiries to be dispensed with in exceptional circumstances.

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The court directed the government to reinstate him forthwith, but gave it liberty to conduct a regular departmental inquiry in accordance with law. It expressed no opinion on merits of the allegations against him.

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While examining the state’s defence, the court found that government counsel had cited a purported Supreme Court judgment, State of Andhra Pradesh vs S.S. Mohammad Nisar, reported as (2008) 5 SCC 230, to argue that reappreciation of evidence is impermissible under Article 226 of the Constitution. No such judgment exists, the court said.

The bench pointed out that the citation actually belongs to Sidhartha Vashisht alias Manu Sharma vs State (NCT of Delhi), a case on suspension of sentence in a criminal appeal and unrelated to this matter. “It is glaringly apparent that the respondents have blindly resorted to the use of Artificial Intelligence tools to draft their pleadings, resulting in the incorporation of a fabricated case name cross-wired with an unrelated citation,” the court observed.

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“This court is constrained to take serious note of the callous and irresponsible manner in which the return has been drafted on behalf of the State”.

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Pleadings filed before a constitutional court are solemn documents, the court said, and inserting fictitious case law without verifying citations wastes judicial time and borders on actively misleading the court. “The casual insertion of fictitious case laws without undertaking the basic professional duty of cross-checking the citations not only wastes precious judicial time but also borders on actively misleading the Court. The respondents and the State machinery are strictly cautioned against such reckless practices.”

Advocate General’s office told to verify legal citations

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The bench said office of the Advocate General must ensure that legal propositions and citations are meticulously verified before they are placed on record.

The sub-inspector was accused of indecent behaviour with a woman cleaner at the state situation room in Bhopal on May 26, 2024. He was suspended the same day and dismissed on May 27 without a departmental inquiry.

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The court said it had no hesitation in holding that the state’s justification for invoking Article 311(2)(b) was unsustainable in law.

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Government advocate Swati Aseem George and Advocate General Prashant Singh declined to comment.