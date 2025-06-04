Madhya Pradesh: Hindu outfit appeals for eco-friendly Bakrid with clay goats

A Hindu organisation, Sanskriti Bachao Manch in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal, has appealed to the Muslim community to make symbolic sacrifices on the upcoming Eid al-Adha (Bakrid) festival this year using eco-friendly goats prepared from clay. Hindu outfit in Bhopal urges Muslims to mark Bakrid with symbolic sacrifices using eco-friendly clay goats. (File) (Pic used for representation)(Hindustan Times)

Convener of the organisation, Chandrashekhar Tiwari, has also written a letter to Muslim religious gurus making the appeal for the purpose. He noted that eco-friendly Holi, Deepawali, and Ganesh Utsav could be celebrated, why not eco-friendly Bakrid, stressing that eco-friendly goats should be sacrificed.

Speaking to ANI, Tiwari said, "Sanskriti Bachao Manch has been preparing eco-friendly goats made of clay for the last four years to make the sacrifice of these goats on Bakrid. We have priced it at ₹1000 for an eco-friendly goat. When we taught about eco-friendly Deepawali, eco-friendly Holi, asked to make clay idols for eco-friendly Ganesh Utsav and immerse them in our houses, then can't we celebrate an eco-friendly Eid al-Adha? Thousands of gallons of water are wasted to clean the bloodshed (during goat sacrifice)."

He further emphasised that the responsibility of protecting the environment is of the four soldiers of Bharat Mata, Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians.

"It is the responsibility of Hindus as well as Muslims. We are making efforts for that, and we have issued a letter to the Muslim religious guru requesting them to state in this regard so that a positive message is conveyed," he said.

The organisation convener also highlighted that they started celebrating eco-friendly Holi and performing Holika dahan with cow dung cakes as they wanted to save trees.

"We started celebrating eco-friendly Diwali with a fuljhadi (sparkler). We began making Durga idols and Ganesh idols out of clay in our house and immersing them in Kyari (garden bed) so that ponds and water bodies are not ruined. Therefore, the responsibility lies with society. There is no point of controversy in this, we are making our positive efforts. No one should be allowed to commit violence. The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act should be applied against them as well. This practice should be ended," Tiwari added.