MP ‘honour killing’: Woman, lover murdered, bodies thrown into crocodile-infested Chambal river

In a shocking incident, a man killed his 18-year-old daughter and her 21-year-old lover in a suspected case of honour killing in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena and then dumped their bodies into the Chambal river, infested with crocodiles.

Shivani Tomar and Radheshyam Tomar

Shivani Tomar and Radheshyam Tomar were allegedly killed at Ratanbasai village in Morena district, media reports claimed. NDTV, citing the police, reported that Shivani's family was strongly against her relationship with Radheshyam, who was from a neighbouring village Balupura.

The killings were revealed after Radheshyam's father filed a complaint with the police alleging that his son and the woman had been missing for several days and that he suspected they were murdered. Initially, the police suspected both had run away. However, no one in the village had seen the two leaving.

Missing complaints reveal killings

Police in the Ambah area of Morena district along with a state disaster emergency response force (SDERF) team are searching for the two bodies in the Chambal river, but are yet to trace them, The New Indian Express reported.

Sub-divisional officer police (SDOP) in Morena district Parmal Singh Mehra said the woman's father Rajpal Singh Tomar had on June 3 lodged a missing complaint at the Ambah police station about Shivani, Radheyshyam's family had lodged a similar complaint at the same police station the next day, the NIE added.

Girl’s father confesses

“Sustained probe and questioning of both families, finally saw the girl’s father Rajpal Singh Tomar spill the beans about having murdered Shivani and Radheyshyam, after catching them together. Both bodies were subsequently dumped in the Chambal river,” the SDOP said.

According to Radheyshyam's family, he and the girl had eloped the last month and were subsequently found in the neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. On June 1, Shivani's father called Radheyshyam's family and warned the family to persuade their son to change his behaviour and relocate him elsewhere.

