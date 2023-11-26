Madhya Pradesh: India's largest Tiger reserve to be set up in Damoh

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): In a significant development, Damoh district in Madhya Pradesh is set to become home to the country's largest tiger reserve, said a forest department official.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The central government has issued a notification approving the proposal to merge the Noradehi Sanctuary with the Rani Durgavati Sanctuary of the Damoh district, creating a vast tiger reserve spanning 2,300 square kilometres.

The reserve will be centered around the Jabera area of Damoh district and is expected to boost tourism and development in the region, said officials.

According to Damoh's Forest Divisional Officer, MS Uikey, the new tiger reserve will provide a safe haven for the area's tiger population, which currently stands at 16. The merger is also expected to attract more tigers to the area, further enhancing its conservation value.

Uike expressed his optimism about the impact of the tiger reserve on Damoh's development, stating, "This is a big gift for Damoh. Damoh's name will be famous throughout the entire country. Damoh district of Bundelkhand is included in the backward areas but due to this tiger reserve, the possibilities of development will increase."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The tiger reserve will attract tourists from across India and abroad, boosting the local economy," MS Uikey added.

The Forest Department is currently working on establishing the tiger reserve within the next two to three months. (ANI)