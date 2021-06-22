Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Madhya Pradesh inoculates record 1.67 million people against Covid-19 in one day
india news

Madhya Pradesh inoculates record 1.67 million people against Covid-19 in one day

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the mega inoculation campaign in Datia, saying vaccination is the only way to defeat the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).
Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 08:15 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan holds a virtual meeting on Covid-19 situation, in Bhopal on May 30.(PTI File Photo)

Madhya Pradesh set a new record by vaccinating more than 16 lakh people against Covid-19 on Monday as part of a mega inoculation campaign launched to coincide with International Yoga Day. According to news agency ANI, 16,73,858 vaccine doses were administered to eligible beneficiaries yesterday.

Announcing the ‘Vaccination Mahaabhiyan’ on Sunday, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had set a target of vaccinating 10 lakh people in a day. The officials said they surpassed the target, accounting for 20 per cent of all inoculations conducted against the coronavirus disease in the country on Monday.

"Madhya Pradesh has topped other states in terms of vaccination. Thanks to all," Chouhan said, lauding the achievement. He added that the state government aims to inoculate as many people as possible in quick time to ward off a possible third wave and its campaign would continue.

Chouhan launched the campaign in Datia, saying that vaccination is the only way to defeat the virus. He added that chances of anyone getting infected after inoculation were rare, and symptoms, in such a scenario, would be very mild and recovery really fast.

The Madhya Pradesh government had set up 7,000 centres to administer vaccine doses to people. These centres were manned by 35,000 staff members. The officials said that the chief minister had ensured over 19 lakh vaccine doses were made available in the state.

The government came up with innovative ideas like offering discount coupons, recharging mobile phones and a lucjy draw, to encourage people to take the jabs.

Officials also said that a three-day vaccination campaign will start from July 1 to motivate people to get themselves vaccinated against Covid-19.

India, meanwhile, vaccinated a record 8.5 million people on Monday, the start of the new phase of its vaccine drive - more in a single day than any country other than China.

madhya pradesh cm shivraj singh chouhan
