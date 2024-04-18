Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1: List of constituencies and candidates

The highly-anticipated Lok Sabha elections will kick off on Friday, with 102 parliamentary seats across 21 states and Union territories to poll in the first phase. Madhya Pradesh, which has 29 parliamentary segments, will see polling on six seats, while voting for the remaining constituencies will be conducted on April 26, May 7, and May 13, the second, third and fourth rounds of the seven-phase general elections. Currently, the ruling BJP holds 28 of Madhya Pradesh's 29 Lok Sabha seats (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

In the previous 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh; the only constituency which the saffron party lost was Chhindwara, the bastion of Congress veteran and then Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, whose son, Nakul, was the winner.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Which are the six Madhya Pradesh constituencies polling in phase 1?

Besides the aforementioned Chhindwara, these are Balaghat, Jabalpur, Mandla, Shahdol, and Sidhi. The prominent BJP candidates in fray in this first leg are Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste, the Mandla MP; and Shahdol MP Himadri Singh.

From the Congress's side, the major candidates whose fate will be decided on Friday, include Chhindwara MP Nakul Nath and Omkar Markam, general secretary of the grand old party's state unit. The latter will contest from Mandla.

Constituency BJP candidate Congress candidate Balaghat Bharti Pardhi Samrat Saraswat Chhindwara Vivek “Bunty” Sahu Nakul Nath Jabalpur Ashish Dubey Dinesh Yadav Mandla Faggan Singh Kulaste Omkar Singh Markam Shahdol Himadri Singh Phundelal Singh Marko Sidhi Rajesh Mishra Kamleshwar Patel

Poll schedule for remaining Madhya Pradesh constituencies

Of the remaining 23 seats, seven will vote in the second leg (April 26), and eight each in the third and fourth legs (May 7 and 13).