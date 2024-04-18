 Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1: List of constituencies and candidates | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1: List of constituencies and candidates

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 18, 2024 10:30 AM IST

In Friday's first phase, as many as six of Madhya Pradesh's 29 Lok Sabha seats will hold polls: Balaghat, Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Mandla, Shahdol, and Sidhi.

The highly-anticipated Lok Sabha elections will kick off on Friday, with 102 parliamentary seats across 21 states and Union territories to poll in the first phase. Madhya Pradesh, which has 29 parliamentary segments, will see polling on six seats, while voting for the remaining constituencies will be conducted on April 26, May 7, and May 13, the second, third and fourth rounds of the seven-phase general elections.

Currently, the ruling BJP holds 28 of Madhya Pradesh's 29 Lok Sabha seats (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Currently, the ruling BJP holds 28 of Madhya Pradesh's 29 Lok Sabha seats (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

In the previous 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh; the only constituency which the saffron party lost was Chhindwara, the bastion of Congress veteran and then Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, whose son, Nakul, was the winner.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Which are the six Madhya Pradesh constituencies polling in phase 1?

Besides the aforementioned Chhindwara, these are Balaghat, Jabalpur, Mandla, Shahdol, and Sidhi. The prominent BJP candidates in fray in this first leg are Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste, the Mandla MP; and Shahdol MP Himadri Singh.

From the Congress's side, the major candidates whose fate will be decided on Friday, include Chhindwara MP Nakul Nath and Omkar Markam, general secretary of the grand old party's state unit. The latter will contest from Mandla.

ConstituencyBJP candidateCongress candidate
BalaghatBharti PardhiSamrat Saraswat
ChhindwaraVivek “Bunty” SahuNakul Nath
JabalpurAshish DubeyDinesh Yadav
MandlaFaggan Singh KulasteOmkar Singh Markam
ShahdolHimadri SinghPhundelal Singh Marko
SidhiRajesh MishraKamleshwar Patel

Poll schedule for remaining Madhya Pradesh constituencies

Of the remaining 23 seats, seven will vote in the second leg (April 26), and eight each in the third and fourth legs (May 7 and 13).

DateConstituencies
April 26Betul, Damoh, Khajuraho, Hoshangabad, Riva, Satna, Tikamgarh
May 7Bhind, Bhopal, Gwalior, Guna, Morena, Rajgarh, Sagar, Vidisha
May 13Dewas, Dhar, Indore, Mandsaur, Khandwa, Khargone, Ratlam, Ujjain
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Ram Navami Live Updates , Lok Sabha Election 2024 live, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1: List of constituencies and candidates
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On