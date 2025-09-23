Madhya Pradesh man lynched in Rajasthan over suspected cattle smuggling

A 32-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur was allegedly lynched in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara last week over suspicion of cattle smuggling, his family has said. The Bhilwara Police has said that five persons have been arrested in the case so far. (Representational image/PTI)

The deceased has been identified as Sheru Susadiya. The incident took place on September 16 and a first information report (FIR) was filed the next day.

The Bhilwara Police has said that five persons have been arrested in connection with the case so far.

In his complaint to the police, Manzoor Pemla said that his cousin Sheru Susadiya, along with one other person Mohsin Dol, was returning home in a pickup truck after purchasing cattle from Bhilwara’s Lambiya cattle fair, according to a report in The Indian Express.

At about 3 am, a vehicle started trailing them and subsequently blocked their way.

“They pulled both of them out of the vehicle and started assaulting them, saying they slaughtered cows even after they (Sheru, Mohsin) said they had purchased the domestic cattle from a fair, but they didn’t listen,” Manzoor alleged in his complaint to the police, according to the newspaper.

The complainant added that while Mohsin managed to escape, the accused assaulted Sheru and snatched the ₹36,000 he had on him.

He added that one of the accused called him from Sheru's phone and demanded ₹50,000 if he wanted to see Sheru alive and avoid police action.

“Around 3 pm, we got a call from Banera police station informing us that he was admitted in Bhilwara hospital and that he had sustained injuries to his head. By the time we reached, he was referred to Jaipur,” the complainant said, according to the FIR. Sheru succumbed to his injuries three days later.

On Monday, Sheru's family submitted a memorandum to the Superintendent of Police and former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and sought immediate action against the culprits.