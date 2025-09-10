150 kilos of cattle meat seized, four booked in Faridabad

Acting on a tip-off, a police team on patrol raided vacant agricultural fields in Bijopur village on Monday and allegedly seized at least 150 kilograms of suspected cattle meat, said police on Tuesday. The accused was placed under one day of police remand for further interrogation.

Investigators said a man accused of cow slaughter was caught, while his three accomplices managed to flee from the spot. The police patrol team was near Sirohi village in Faridabad when they received information about four men slaughtering cattle in the empty fields during the early hours of Monday, said Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police.

“Upon receiving the information, the police team immediately reached the spot and caught the accused, who was seen hurting the animals. His accomplices somehow managed to flee from the spot despite a large police presence in the area,” Yadav said, adding that the accused, identified as Sajid (single name), who works as a Biryani vendor in Jakhopur, Faridabad.

Police were interrogating Sajid to get to the whereabouts of his accomplices, and an FIR was registered against all four of them under 13(1), 13(3), and 17 of the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015, which prohibits cow slaughter and related activities. They were booked at Sector 58 police station.

Police said, while Sajid was placed under interrogation, it was revealed that his accomplices had called him to the empty fields in an isolated area in Bijopur. Sajid was produced before a local court on Tuesday, and he was placed under one day of police remand for further interrogation.