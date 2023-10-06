Over 100 people from Madhya Pradesh's Morena village infected with dengue

Over 100 people of a village in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district have been infected with dengue over the last 15 days. The villagers however allege that they have not receieved proper treatment yet.

Mumbai, India - September 24, 2016: A BMC staffer conducts a fumigation near a well in a Mumbai locality. The BMC staff identify, treat and eliminate breeding of dengue transmitting Aedes mosquitoes which spreads in Mumbai, India, on Friday, September 24, 2016. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)

The residents of Gulla Khera village in the Morena district alleged that they had reported the complaint about the matter to Block Medical Officer (BMO) Pahargarh and others but no team has reached their village yet for examination.

One of the family members of a patient, Hitendra Kushwaha said, "The problem of dengue is widespread here. Over 100 people of the village are suffering from it. No government doctor's team has come here. The villagers are suffering for the last 15 to 20 days. We reported the problem but no action was taken."

Patient Lal Kushwaha said that the problem was that the disease was spreading in the village and neither doctors had come nor anything happened here. They also informed the Sarpanch of the village but nothing happened.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO, Morena) Rakesh Sharma said that he did not receive information about the disease in Gullakhera village but as he heard about it from media, he would send medical teams to the village.

"It is true that currently dengue is spreading in Morena. Initially, there were cases reported in some villages of Pahargarh block, they were tested and given treatment. Now there are no cases there. As far as Gulla Khera village is concerned, I did not receive the information but now that I have received the information through the media, I will send the medical team to the village," Sharma told ANI.

The CMHO also said that he would issue notice to CHO (Community Health Officer), ANM (Auxiliary Nurse and Midwife) and others for not keeping him informed about the spread of the disease in the village. (ANI)

