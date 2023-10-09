Madhya Pradesh polls: BJP's fourth list of candidates out, CM Shivraj to contest from Budhni | See full list

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released a list of 57 candidates for the upcoming assembly election in Madhya Pradesh scheduled for . Notably, the current chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, will be contesting from the Budhni constituency of the state.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Furthermore, state home minister Narottam Mishra will be the candidate from Datia, Gopal Bhargava from Rehli, Vishwas Sarang from Narela, and Tulsiram Silavat from Sanwer.

Full list here

S.No Candidate Constituency 1. Shivraj Singh Chouhan Budhni 2. Narottam Mishra Datia 3. Gopal Bhargava Rehil 4. Vishwas Sarang Narela 5. Tulsiram Silvat Sanwer 6. Arvind Singh Bhadauria Ater 7. Bharat Singh Kushwah Gwalior Rural 8. Pradhuman Singh Tomar Gwalior 9. Bhupendra Singh Khurai 10. Govind Singh Rajput Surkhi 11. Pradeep Laria Naryoli (SC) 12. Shailendra Jain Sagar 13. Rahul Singh Lodhi Kharagpur 14. Kunwar Pradhuman Singh Lodhi Malhara 15. Brijendra Pratap Singh Panna 16. Vikram Singh Rampur Baghelan 17. Divyaraj Singh Sirmour 18. Pradeep Patel Mauganj 19. Girish Gautam Deotalab 20. Rajendra Shukla Rewa 21. Shardendu Tiwari Churhat 22. Manisha Singh Jaisingnagar (ST) 23. Jaisingh Maravi Jaitpur (ST) 24. Bisahulal Singh Anuppur (ST) 25. Kumari Meena Singh Mandve Manpur 26. Sanjay Satyendra Pathak Vijayraghavgarh 27. Sandeep Shriprasad Jaiswal Murwara 28. Ajay Vishnoi Patan 29. Ashok Rohani Jabalpur Cantonment 30. Sushil Kumar Tiwari Panagar 31. Ramkishore Kanvare Paraswada 32. Dinesh Munmun Rai Seoni 33. Yogesh Pandagre Amla (SC) 34. Kamal Patel Harda 35. Vijaypal Singh Sohagpur 36. Prabhuram Chaudhary Sanchi (SC) 37. Rampal Singh Silwani 38. Umakant Sharma Sironj 39. Vishnu Khatri Berasia (SC) 40. Vishwas Sarang Narela

(This is a developing story. Please refresh page for updates)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON