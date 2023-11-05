‘Two Cong leaders fighting over whose son will capture party’: PM Modi in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a veiled dig at Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath, alleging they were fighting over control of the party in Madhya Pradesh for their sons. PM Modi during a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni on Sunday.(ANI)

"Two big leaders of Congress fighting over whose son will capture the party organisation in Madhya Pradesh," news agency PTI quoted Modi as saying during a poll rally in Seoni.

The prime minister accused the grand old party of showing no concern for the welfare of tribals despite ruling for five decades.

"Before 2014, each scam of Congress used to be worth lakhs of crores, now there are no scams in the BJP government. The money that we have saved for the rights of the poor is now being spent on the ration of the poor. This is the biggest difference between the scammer Congress government and the BJP government..." PM Modi was quoted by ANI as saying.

On free ration announcement, he said,"I have risen out of poverty, so I don't need to read about it in books. I understand the pain of the poor. Therefore, I have made a significant decision that when the 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana' is completed in December, we will ensure free ration for the next 5 years."

Prime Minister Modi predicted that there is a strong possibility of the BJP retaining power in the state and took a dig at a "group of politicians who make calculations and base their decisions on just 5-10 people." He asserted that the election's outcome is clear.

During Modi's visit to the state, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “BJP's model is of development and public welfare. Kamal Nath's model is an old model - a model to destroy Madhya Pradesh. Kamal Nath's model is a crime model, a commission model & a corruption model...This old model will fail & BJP will form government.”

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to hold elections in one phase on November 17, with counting of votes scheduled to take place on December 3.

Congress attacks BJP over MP's health care system

Congress leader Charan Singh Sapra criticised the BJP-led state government, accusing it of the collapse of healthcare facilities in Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing a press briefing in Indore, Sapra alleged that there are 75,000 approved positions for doctors in the state, but only 3,500 of them have been filled so far. He further alleged that numerous medical institutions and laboratories are operating without proper authorisation.

