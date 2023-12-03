MP results 2023 LIVE: Bhojpur, Sanchi, Silwani, Vidisha, Basoda, Budhni, Ichhawar, Khategaon updates
MP Election Results Live Updates: Latest vote counting for Bhojpur, Sanchi, Silwani, Vidisha, Basoda, Budhni, Ichhawar, Khategaon assembly constituencies.
The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on 17 November 2023 to elect all 230 members of the Vidhan Sabha. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. The votes will be counted, and the results will be declared on 3 December 2023. Vidisha Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Bhojpur, Sanchi, Silwani, Vidisha, Basoda, Budhni, Ichhawar, Khategaon assembly constituencies.
Counting for all Vidisha seats to begin from 8 am onwards on 3rd December, 2023.
2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results:
|Constituency
|Sitting MLA
|Party
|Bhojpur
|Surendra Patwa
|BJP
|Sanchi
|Dr. Prabhuram Choudhary
|INC
|Silwani
|Rampal Singh
|BJP
|Vidisha
|Shashank Bhargav
|INC
|Basoda
|Leena Jain
|BJP
|Budhni
|Shivraj Singh Chouhan
|BJP
|Ichhawar
|Karan Singh Verma
|BJP
|Khategaon
|Aashish Govind Sharma
|BJP
Stay updated with the latest election results coming in from Madhya Parades Assembly Election only with Hindustan Times.
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election: Full Coverage link
Follow all the updates here:
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 09:13 AM
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results: Counting has begun.
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 07:37 AM
Madhya Pradesh Polls: Counting to begin at 8 am.