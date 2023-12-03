MP results 2023 LIVE: Bhojpur, Sanchi, Silwani, Vidisha, Basoda, Budhni, Ichhawar, Khategaon updates

The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on 17 November 2023 to elect all 230 members of the Vidhan Sabha. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. The votes will be counted, and the results will be declared on 3 December 2023. Vidisha Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Bhojpur, Sanchi, Silwani, Vidisha, Basoda, Budhni, Ichhawar, Khategaon assembly constituencies.

Jaipur, Nov 25 (ANI): A specially-abled voter makes his way through the queue as he arrives to cast his vote for the Rajasthan Assembly Elections, in Jaipur on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (Ashok Sharma)

Counting for all Vidisha seats to begin from 8 am onwards on 3rd December, 2023.

Constituency Leading MLA Party Bhojpur Result Awaited - Sanchi Result Awaited - Silwani Rampal Singh BJP Vidisha Result Awaited - Basoda Result Awaited - Budhni Result Awaited - Ichhawar Result Awaited - Khategaon Result Awaited -

2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results:

Constituency Sitting MLA Party Bhojpur Surendra Patwa BJP Sanchi Dr. Prabhuram Choudhary INC Silwani Rampal Singh BJP Vidisha Shashank Bhargav INC Basoda Leena Jain BJP Budhni Shivraj Singh Chouhan BJP Ichhawar Karan Singh Verma BJP Khategaon Aashish Govind Sharma BJP

Stay updated with the latest election results coming in from Madhya Parades Assembly Election only with Hindustan Times.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election: Full Coverage link