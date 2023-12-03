Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / MP results 2023 LIVE: Bhojpur, Sanchi, Silwani, Vidisha, Basoda, Budhni, Ichhawar, Khategaon updates
Live

MP results 2023 LIVE: Bhojpur, Sanchi, Silwani, Vidisha, Basoda, Budhni, Ichhawar, Khategaon updates

BySantanu Das
Dec 03, 2023 09:13 AM IST

MP Election Results Live Updates: Latest vote counting for Bhojpur, Sanchi, Silwani, Vidisha, Basoda, Budhni, Ichhawar, Khategaon assembly constituencies.

The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on 17 November 2023 to elect all 230 members of the Vidhan Sabha. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. The votes will be counted, and the results will be declared on 3 December 2023. Vidisha Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Bhojpur, Sanchi, Silwani, Vidisha, Basoda, Budhni, Ichhawar, Khategaon assembly constituencies.

Jaipur, Nov 25 (ANI): A specially-abled voter makes his way through the queue as he arrives to cast his vote for the Rajasthan Assembly Elections, in Jaipur on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (Ashok Sharma)

Counting for all Vidisha seats to begin from 8 am onwards on 3rd December, 2023.

ConstituencyLeading MLAParty
BhojpurResult Awaited-
SanchiResult Awaited-
SilwaniRampal SinghBJP
VidishaResult Awaited-
BasodaResult Awaited-
BudhniResult Awaited-
IchhawarResult Awaited-
KhategaonResult Awaited-

2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results:

ConstituencySitting MLAParty
BhojpurSurendra PatwaBJP
SanchiDr. Prabhuram ChoudharyINC
SilwaniRampal SinghBJP
VidishaShashank BhargavINC
BasodaLeena JainBJP
BudhniShivraj Singh ChouhanBJP
IchhawarKaran Singh VermaBJP
KhategaonAashish Govind SharmaBJP

Stay updated with the latest election results coming in from Madhya Parades Assembly Election only with Hindustan Times.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election: Full Coverage link

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 03 Dec 2023 09:13 AM

    Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results: Counting has begun.

  • Sun, 03 Dec 2023 07:37 AM

    Madhya Pradesh Polls: Counting to begin at 8 am.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhya pradesh election assembly elections
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.