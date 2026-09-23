Madhya Pradesh to resume state govt bus services after 20 years on September 25

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav and Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the Sugam Parivahan Seva, a new public passenger bus service, at a state-level programme at BHEL Dussehra Maidan on September 25.
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The transport department is resuming bus services in the state after 20 years, with both intercity and intracity services planned.
Drivers are being trained in modern technology, operations and safety standards for electric and CNG buses to ensure smooth functioning.
A transport department official said the buses will be equipped with GPS and panic buttons. “GPS will allow live tracking, while panic buttons will enhance passenger safety during emergencies. Intercity buses will connect two or more cities, while intracity buses will strengthen public transport within urban areas, offering reliable and convenient travel options,” said Rao Uday Pratap Singh, minister, transport department.
The state government has set a target of expanding the fleet to 15,000 buses over the next five years, with 2,500 to 3,000 new buses added annually. This expansion is expected to provide passengers across Madhya Pradesh with more travel choices.
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Driver training is a key focus of the initiative. Institutes of Driving Training and Research have already been established in Indore and Chhindwara, while five regional centres are coming up in Bhopal, Betul, Chhatarpur, Ujjain and Gwalior. In addition, 22 district-level centres will soon be set up. These facilities will train drivers in modern technology, safety protocols and the operation of electric and CNG buses.
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Driver training is a key focus of the initiative. Institutes of Driving Training and Research have already been established in Indore and Chhindwara, while five regional centres are coming up in Bhopal, Betul, Chhatarpur, Ujjain and Gwalior. In addition, 22 district-level centres will soon be set up. These facilities will train drivers in modern technology, safety protocols and the operation of electric and CNG buses.
I have spent over a decade chronicling Madhya Pradesh’s political and social landscape, covering politics, investigative journalism, crime, human interest, and government policy, blending sharp insight with ground‑level depth. I have closely tracked three assembly elections, three Lok Sabha elections, leadership transitions in MP while exposing governance lapses, tender irregularities, and flawed policy rollouts. My reports have revealed gaps in the Cheetah project, irregularities in medical education, rigging in recruitment exams, and loopholes in policy implementation. In crime reporting, I have moved beyond FIRs to map systemic patterns — from organised crime networks and gender‑based violence to custodial accountability — balancing urgency with sensitivity. My journalism is defined by a commitment to human interest. I have profiled the marginalised Bancchda community, documented atrocities against tribal groups, and highlighted efforts to preserve their culture through heritage liquor and revival of spiritual practices. I have reported on farmers struggling with failed MSP promises, giving voice to those often reduced to statistics in policy files. Passionate about field reporting, I have reported on rampant sand mining in Chambal and Narmada, pharmaceutical companies supplying medicines under altered names, the dire condition of schools and colleges, the plight of commercial sex workers, and skewed sex ratios in specific districts. Beyond deadlines, and as HT’s state correspondent and assistant editor in Madhya Pradesh, I engage with ministers, farmers, students, and activists, believing the best policy stories begin with a single human voice. A postgraduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, I also hold a diploma in sports journalism.
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Home/India News/Madhya Pradesh to resume state govt bus services after 20 years on September 25
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