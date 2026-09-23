Madhya Pradesh to resume state govt bus services after 20 years on September 25

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav and Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the Sugam Parivahan Seva, a new public passenger bus service, at a state-level programme at BHEL Dussehra Maidan on September 25.

MP to resume public bus services after 20 years, Yadav, Gadkari to launch

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The transport department is resuming bus services in the state after 20 years, with both intercity and intracity services planned.

Drivers are being trained in modern technology, operations and safety standards for electric and CNG buses to ensure smooth functioning.

A transport department official said the buses will be equipped with GPS and panic buttons. “GPS will allow live tracking, while panic buttons will enhance passenger safety during emergencies. Intercity buses will connect two or more cities, while intracity buses will strengthen public transport within urban areas, offering reliable and convenient travel options,” said Rao Uday Pratap Singh, minister, transport department.

The state government has set a target of expanding the fleet to 15,000 buses over the next five years, with 2,500 to 3,000 new buses added annually. This expansion is expected to provide passengers across Madhya Pradesh with more travel choices.

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{{^usCountry}} Driver training is a key focus of the initiative. Institutes of Driving Training and Research have already been established in Indore and Chhindwara, while five regional centres are coming up in Bhopal, Betul, Chhatarpur, Ujjain and Gwalior. In addition, 22 district-level centres will soon be set up. These facilities will train drivers in modern technology, safety protocols and the operation of electric and CNG buses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Driver training is a key focus of the initiative. Institutes of Driving Training and Research have already been established in Indore and Chhindwara, while five regional centres are coming up in Bhopal, Betul, Chhatarpur, Ujjain and Gwalior. In addition, 22 district-level centres will soon be set up. These facilities will train drivers in modern technology, safety protocols and the operation of electric and CNG buses. {{/usCountry}}

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