Madras HC orders police protection for queer woman after threats

The Madras high court recently granted police protection to a queer woman belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community after a complaint of frequent life threats from the family over sexual orientation.

The bench comprising Justice M Nirmal Kumar followed the guidelines laid down by the Madras high court earlier in a historic judgment delivered by justice Anand Venkatesh in June in the case of a lesbian couple seeking protection. It included guidelines for police not to harass the community on account of their parents filing ‘missing complaints’, which happened in the current case.

According to the counsel, the petitioner left home on April 17, fearing for her life and safety as she was subject to physical and verbal abuse. On April 22, her brother sent her an FIR filed against her for ‘woman missing’ over Whatsapp. “The petitioner is an adult, who consciously and deliberately left her native to escape from her abusing family members and is now living with her friend,” counsel submitted.

“The petitioner’s apprehension is that they may resort to honour killing or adopt other tactics to cause grievous physical harm to her. Given the same, the petitioner has requested for police protection.”

The counsel also submitted that immediately after the petitioner completed class 12, she was forcibly married at 17. “The petitioner, in course of time, realised that she was queer and could not stay in a heterosexual marriage. As a result, the petitioner and her husband fell apart, and nothing survives in the marriage,” the counsel said during the hearing.

She later began living with her friend in her native village and eventually left the village. Her family was aware that she was living with a female friend. Her parents, according to the counsel, wanted to ensure that she is not alive, because she brought disrepute to the family.

The court observed that the petitioner and her friend are “ conscious about their relationship.” “The respondent Police is directed not to cause any harassment and also give appropriate protection for the safety and life of the petitioner following the guidelines issued by this Court in W.P.No.7284 of 2021, dated 07.06.2021.” the court said in its orders. The orders were passed on June 25, which were made public on Tuesday.