Home / India News / Madurai couple’s mid-air wedding on chartered flight under probe
india news

Madurai couple’s mid-air wedding on chartered flight under probe

“The approval for this flight was taken as a joy ride for the wedding group,” said a Spicejet spokesperson in a statement.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAY 24, 2021 08:36 PM IST
Madurai couple on board a SpiceJet flight. (ANI)

A couple from Madurai who got married mid-air on board has got into trouble, along with the airline, for flouting Covid-19 norms. The couple’s pictures went viral on social media on Monday.

“The approval for this flight was taken as a joy ride for the wedding group,” said a SpiceJet spokesperson in a statement.

A SpiceJet Boeing 737 was chartered by a travel agent on May 23 as a round trip between Madurai and Bangalore for a group of passengers which included the wedding guests and videographers. They were seen jostling for space as the bride and the groom, dressed in traditional attire, jewellery and garlands, tied the knot. The flight was mid-air for more than an hour with more than a hundred guests.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday ordered strict action. News agency ANI tweeted that the DGCA has issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet and sought a detailed report on the incident.

SpiceJet said that despite repeated requests and reminders, the passengers did not follow Covid-19 guidelines and the airline is taking appropriate action as per the rules.

“The client was clearly briefed on Covid guidelines to be followed and was denied permission for any activity to be performed on board...The group was repeatedly briefed on the safety norms to be followed by the operating cabin crew and advised to follow the protocols laid down by the DGCA including restrictions on photography and videography.”

The mid-air wedding was conducted a day before the ongoing lockdown in Tamil Nadu was further tightened due to the rising Covid-19 cases and deaths in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Yaas
Covaxin
Sushil Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP