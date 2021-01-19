IND USA
india news

Magh mela: Organisers of dance fined for obscenity

A Rs2 lakh fine has also been slapped on show organisers; Prayagraj DM has assured that such events are not repeated in the mela area
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:18 AM IST
A general view of the tent city at Magh Mela. (File photo)

Authorities on Monday issued a notice to the organisers of a show and slapped a Rs2 lakh fine on them for allegedly organising obscene dance at the Magh Mela.

“We have imposed a monetary penalty on the organisers and will ensure that such obscene dance is not repeated in the Mela area which is only for religious activities,” said Prayagraj district magistrate Bhanu Chandra Goswami.

An official said a strict warning against staging such obscene dances has also been issued and the show was stopped immediately. The official added that the organisers were allotted space at the Mela for a merry-go-round for kids. But the organisers used the space to play obscene Bhojpuri songs and dance.

