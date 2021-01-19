Magh mela: Organisers of dance fined for obscenity
Authorities on Monday issued a notice to the organisers of a show and slapped a Rs2 lakh fine on them for allegedly organising obscene dance at the Magh Mela.
“We have imposed a monetary penalty on the organisers and will ensure that such obscene dance is not repeated in the Mela area which is only for religious activities,” said Prayagraj district magistrate Bhanu Chandra Goswami.
An official said a strict warning against staging such obscene dances has also been issued and the show was stopped immediately. The official added that the organisers were allotted space at the Mela for a merry-go-round for kids. But the organisers used the space to play obscene Bhojpuri songs and dance.
Millions unhappy with govt's handling of protests against farm laws: Rahul
The Congress leader also said that the nation's image is being tarnished due to the agitations.
