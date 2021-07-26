Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Magnitude 4 earthquake strikes Hyderabad, no damages reported
india news

Magnitude 4 earthquake strikes Hyderabad, no damages reported

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 occurred around 5am this morning in South of Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, said the National Center for Seismology.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 07:16 AM IST
There were no immediate reports of damage, but nervous residents ran from their homes. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad was rocked by an earthquake, measuring magnitude 4.0 on the Richter Scale, at 5am this morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. According to the alert issued by the earthquake monitoring agency, the epicenter of the earthquake lay in Andhra Pradesh, 156 kilometers south of Hyderabad.

The earthquake hit the region at a depth of 10 kilometers, the NCS said, providing the latitude and longitudinal details of the quake's epicenter.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 26-07-2021, 05:00:53 IST, Lat: 16.00 & Long: 78.22, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 156km S of Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, India," the NCS tweeted out from its official handle.

No damages or casualties have been reported in the earthquake so far.

More details to follow soon...

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
earthquake earthquake zone hyderabad news andhra pradesh telangana
TRENDING NEWS

APJ Abdul Kalam’s bust entirely made of scrap installed by Indian Railways

Doggo’s playtime with elderly owner on merry-go-round may melt your heart

Shy cat hides behind vet while taking vaccines. Clip is too cute to miss

Girl creates portrait of Shankar Mahadevan using Rubik’s cubes, he shares video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP