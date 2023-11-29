Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes near Barbados

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes near Barbados

PTI |
Nov 29, 2023 12:00 AM IST

The quake occurred some 30 miles (50 kilometers) south-southwest of the capital of Bridgetown at a depth of 24 miles (39 kilometers).

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck near the eastern Caribbean island of Barbados on Tuesday. No immediate damage was reported.

Representational picture(File photo)

The quake occurred some 30 miles (50 kilometers) south-southwest of the capital of Bridgetown at a depth of 24 miles (39 kilometers), according to the US Geological Survey.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

ALSO READ| Pneumonia outbreak: China hospitals set up ‘homework zones’ for sick children

There was no risk of a tsunami, according to Barbados Meteorological Services.

Earthquakes are relatively infrequent in Barbados, with only an average annual of 13 tremors greater than magnitude 2.5, according to the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Center.

Only four small recorded tsunamis have affected Barbados in history, with the most recent reported in 1939, the center said.

Get Latest India News and Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
barbados
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP