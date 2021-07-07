Magnitude 5.2 earthquake hits Goalpara in Assam

An earthquake, measuring a magnitude of 5.2 on the Richter scale, struck Goalpara in Assam on Wednesday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) confirmed in an official alert. The epicenter of the quake was located 71km north of Tura in Meghalaya, the government agency monitoring seismic activity said, adding further details.

The earthquake in Assam's Goalpara was located at 26.15 latitude and 90.28 longitude on the seismic activity map provided by the institution.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 07-07-2021, 08:45:25 IST, Lat: 26.15 & Long: 90.28, Depth: 14 Km , Location: 71km N of Tura, Meghalaya, India," the National Center for Seismology tweeted.

The NCS categorises the area as seismically 'very active', associated with Hazard zone V with collisional tectonics where the Indian plate subducts beneath the Eurasian Plate.

According to initial reports, tremors of the earthquake were felt as far as Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, and both North and South Dinajpur in West Bengal, said locals. Tremors were reportedly felt in Bangladesh as well.

However, no reports of casualties have been reported yet. The exact extent of damages in the Assam earthquake is not clear, wither.

More details to follow soon...