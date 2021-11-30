Magnitude 5.4 earthquake hits Sikkim's Lachung

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 on the Richter Scale hit 439km NNW of Lachung, Sikkim on Tuesday, said National Centre for Seismology.

The earthquake occurred at 7:23pm on Tuesday.

"An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 on the Richter Scale hit 439km NNW of Lachung, Sikkim today at 7:23 pm," said National Centre for Seismology. (ANI)

