Magnitude 5.4 earthquake hits Sikkim's Lachung
The earthquake occurred at 7:23pm on Tuesday.
Published on Nov 30, 2021 10:02 PM IST
ANI |
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 on the Richter Scale hit 439km NNW of Lachung, Sikkim on Tuesday, said National Centre for Seismology.
"An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 on the Richter Scale hit 439km NNW of Lachung, Sikkim today at 7:23 pm," said National Centre for Seismology. (ANI)
