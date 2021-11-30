Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake hits Sikkim's Lachung

Published on Nov 30, 2021 10:02 PM IST
ANI |

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 on the Richter Scale hit 439km NNW of Lachung, Sikkim on Tuesday, said National Centre for Seismology.

"An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 on the Richter Scale hit 439km NNW of Lachung, Sikkim today at 7:23 pm," said National Centre for Seismology. (ANI)

